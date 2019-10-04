Web Analytics
You need to check out Hamza Ali Abbasi’s rendition of the national anthem

Hamza Ali Abbasi has a knack for playing guitar and his rendition of the national anthem is the best thing you’ll hear today.

Recently, his wife Naimal Khawar revealed through a series of Instagram stories that the 35-year-old actor is a bit of a musician too.

In the clips the proud wife posted,  Hamza can be seen playing guitar at home proving he is a man of many talents. His sweet rendition of the national anthem is actually pretty good, after all, he is a patriot at heart.

Read More: Ahad Raza Mir shares his instrumental version of the national anthem

The videos suggested Naimal, a painter, was painting in the background while her husband played the instrument.

The couple recently took the internet by storm with their wedding photos which took place in Islamabad on August 25.

Earlier, Ahad Raza Mir took to Instagram to share his rendition of the national anthem on Independence day leaving fans mesmerized.

We are blessed. Long live Pakistan.

