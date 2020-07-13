Web Analytics
Hamza Ali Abbasi recreates Naimal’s favourite song

Naimal Khawar , Hamza Ali Abbasi

Prominent actor Hamza Ali Abbasi wowed his wife Naimal Khawar by singing one of her favourite songs. 

Taking to Instagram, Naimal shared a video of the heartthrob playing De Ushuaia a La Quiaca on an acoustic guitar.

“My Therapy. Recreating one of my favourite songs, De Ushuaia a La Quiaca,” she captioned the post.

Fans showered love and sent wishes for the couple appreciating the Waar actor’s sweet gesture.

Earlier, Hamza also shared a stunning sun-kissed selfie with his lady love and said she is the master of the subtle art of taking all the face light.

