Heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi recently shared how he is spending his time in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak.

Responding to a fan’s question on Twitter, the Waar actor said, “At home, spending time with family, praying and giving charity.”

Hamza requested people to fear God, do good deeds, give charity and be kind to others in this difficult time.

“I cant change your religious views with a tweet but i can only make a general request: In these troubling times, be conscious of a higher power & being answerable to that higher power after you die, do good deeds, give charity, be good to people for every soul shall taste death soon,” he tweeted.

The former actor is hopeful that a cure for Covid-19 will be found soon,

