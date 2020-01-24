Verdict reserved on bail plea of Hamza Butt in judge blackmailing case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has reserved the verdict after conclusion of arguments on bail plea of an accused Hamza Butt in judge blackmailing case, ARY News reported on Friday.

ATC judge Jawad Abbas Hassan reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments. The accused person Hamza Arif imprisoned in Adiala Jail was also produced before the court in the hearing.

During the hearing, the counsel of Hamza Arif informed the court that his client had only provided a laptop to Nasir Butt and has no connections in the case.

On the other hand, the lawyers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have opposed the bail petition filed by the accused.

Later, the court reserved the verdict on the petition and adjourned the hearing till January 27.

Video leak controversy

On July 6, Maryam Nawaz, addressing a presser, had claimed that Judge Arshad Malik was coerced into convicting her father in the case.

Judge Malik dismissed the accusations levelled against him by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, adding the allegation of a bribe offered to the judicial officer by the former prime minister’s sons to elicit a favourable verdict is of a serious nature.

Judge Arshad Malik was removed from his post on the recommendation of the Islamabad High Court following this controversy around the leaked videotapes purportedly showing him talking to a PML-N sympathiser.

