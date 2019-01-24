LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday took a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar over his absence from today’s in-camera session of the provincial legislature on the Sahiwal incident.

“The leader of the house was conspicuous by his absence in the in-camera session. This shows the seriousness of the government,” he said while speaking to the media on the premises of the provincial assembly.

“A heart-wrenching incident took place in Sahiwal. A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) won’t work as a high-level judicial commission should be constituted.” “The nation won’t be pacified until the constitution of a judicial commission.”

The PML-N leader said those found responsible for the incident be handed an exemplary punishment.

Yesterday, the opposition benches insisted a house debate on the Sahiwal incident. Its members challenged the treasury lawmakers to prove that the Sahiwal incident was not a fake encounter by the CTD.

The opposition while rejecting the JIT report, had also demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the matter in an impartial manner. They demanded suspension of the rules to start a discussion on the issue.

A PML-N member asked why law minister Raja Basharat felt comfortable in sharing information on the gory incident with the media but not with members of the assembly.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi told Law Minister Raja Basharat to give an in-camera briefing in the house on Thursday (today).

