Hamza demands fact-finding body to probe NAB chief tape leaks

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz demanded on Saturday the issue involving the leaked tapes of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal be taken up in Parliament.

Speaking to the media outside the accountability court where he appeared in connection with the hearing of graft cases, he called for a fact-finding committee to look into the alleged leaked tapes of the NAB chairman.

All opposition parties are agreed on the point that the NAB chairman be afforded an opportunity to say something in his defence, the PML-N leader said.

He said the NAB chairman’s recent interview to a journalist has confused the entire nation. This interview suggests that only opposition politicians are being subjected to accountability while the government is being loved, he opined.

Hamza said the NAB chairman has become a party to the cases against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif by levelling allegations against him in the interview.

Alleging that there is an unholy alliance between Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAB, the PML-N leader said the constitution demanded that they come to parliament to clear the air.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most incompetent premier of the country.

