Hamza’s newborn baby diagnosed with cardiac condition

LONDON: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz’s newborn baby girl has been diagnosed with a congenital cardiac condition at a London hospital, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said the baby was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital immediately after her birth owing to her serious condition. She is suffering from a heart complication as doctors have recommended an urgent surgery to save the baby’s life.

The baby’s parents had been informed about her condition prior to her birth.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader left for London on Feb 3 after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered his name to be taken off the Exit Control List. It had granted him a one-time exemption to travel abroad.

Hamza Shahbaz had informed the LHC in writing about his schedule of visit. His counsel, Azam Nazir Tarar informed the court that Hamza Shahbaz would depart for London on February 3 and scheduled to return on February 12.

The opposition leader is facing a number of corruption inquiries, including alleged accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of income, financial irregularities in the Saaf Pani Company and illegal construction of a bridge at the expense of taxpayers’ money to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

