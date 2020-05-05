Court to indict Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case on May 12

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday decided to indict Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case on May 12.

The court has directed to produce the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader during the next hearing for his indictment.

The court has directed to put special arrangements in place for the hearing of the case on May 12.

The NAB has filed a reference accusing former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz and others for causing losses to the national exchequer and misusing authority by sanctioning construction of a bridge to facilitate the sugar mills.

NAB officials say Shahbaz Sharif, being chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by issuing directives for the construction of a 10-kilometer-long drain in Chiniot primarily to benefit the sugar mills owned by his sons. Shahbaz and Hamza have been accused of fraudulently causing a Rs 213 million loss to the national exchequer.

