‘Hamza Shahbaz demands resignation from Maryam Nawaz’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Prison Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Sunday claimed that PML-N leader and son of Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz has demanded resignation from Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of the party, ARY NEWS reported.

Responding to the remarks of Maryam Nawaz, Fayyaz Chohan rejected her claims that the government would be sent packing soon and said that her dreams would be shattered on December 14 after the Lahore rally.

“On one hand she is demanding the government to resign while on the other, Hamza Shahbaz has demanded resignation from her,” he said adding that both young members of the Sharif family had a heated argument as Hamza asked her to refrain from pursuing the current narrative of the party.

The provincial minister asked as to how those who are facing cracks from within could unite the opposition and the country. “The masses are well aware of their anti-Pakistan narrative,” he said.

Fayyaz Chohan said that the unnatural alliance of opposition under the umbrella of the PDM would die down on its own after the Lahore public gathering. “Maryam Nawaz should stop making tall claims as the government is going nowhere,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz had said earlier in the day that Pakistan Democratic Movement is due to make “big decisions” in the next December 8 meeting and urged party workers to not fall under any “pressure”.

The people of Pakistan will soon hear the good news, said Maryam Nawaz and added that she will lead a rally in Northern Lahore on December 7 organized in connection with the Minar-e-Pakistan public gathering on December 13 next week.

