LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has tendered a request to the courts seeking precautionary bail in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

According to details, leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday cited media sources and asked for a precautionary bail amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the world and the country.

The request has marked chairman NAB, DG NAB and investigation officers in the case as parties that are expected to pardon the politcian.

The request reads that Hamza Shahbaz Sharif fears catching the deadly virus and is applying for a bail to remain safe during the pandemic.

The bail request demands for the release of the politician in the assets beyond means case.

An accountability court yesterday directed the National Accountability Court (NAB) to file assets beyond known sources of income against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

Amid coronavirus fear, the PML-N stalwart was not produced before the court for the hearing of the case. The court while extending judicial remand of Hamza Shahbaz for 14 days, ordered NAB prosecutor to file reference against him [Hamza] soon.

According to the NAB, the PML-N leader is accused of accumulating assets through unfair means and was involved in money laundering through his servants.

