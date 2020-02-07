‘Bail doesn’t mean you have been acquitted,’ Firdous tells Hamza Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Lahore High Court (LHC) had only granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz, ARY News reported.

“Bail of Hamza Shahbaz does not mean his acquittal,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet.

She said the government will ensure the rule of law in the country at every cost, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders cannot change facts.

’شریفوں‘ نے قواعدوضوابط سے جو کھلواڑ کیا، اس کا سلسلہ اب بھی جاری ہے۔ اب میاں صاحب کے ”پلیٹ لیٹس“ کی خبر کی بجائے لندن کے ریستوران سے پلیٹوں اور چمچوں کی کھنک سنائی دیتی ہیں۔ میڈیکل رپورٹ کے ساتھ مریض کا ”مینیو کارڈ“ بھی قوم کو بتایاجائے تاکہ قوم کو حقائق کا پتہ چل سکے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 7, 2020

“People can no more be misled. The truth will be revealed before the nation,” added Firdous.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Nawaz Sharif went to London claiming to be ill but he has not yet been admitted to hospital. She claimed that the government has not received the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif.

احسن اقبال صاحب جیلوں میں قید دیگر قیدیوں کی بھی بیٹیاں ہیں۔وہ سوال کر رہی ہیں کہ ان سے امتیازی سلوک کیوں ؟قانون کو خواہشات کی بلی نہیں چڑھایا جا سکتا۔ہرصورت قانون کی عملداری یقینی بنائیں گے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 7, 2020

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz last year on June 11.

The two-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi resumed the hearing of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz’s bail application in Ramza Sugar Mills case.

As the hearing went underway, the LHC judge irked over NAB prosecutor after he failed to tell the court about names of the directors working in Ramzan Sugar Mills.

