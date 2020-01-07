Accountability court extends judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz till January 17 in Ashiana Housing scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The accountability court resumed the hearing of the case related to the Ashiana housing scheme scandal and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

During the hearing, the NAB authorities have sought an extension of Hamza Shehbaz which was later approved by the court.

Moreover, the court has also approved a plea of former Punjab chief minister and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif for exemption from court appearance in the cases.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till January 17.

Earlier on December 17 last year, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz had filed a petition for his release on bail in Lahore High Court (LHC) in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Amjad Pervaiz Advocate filed bail petition of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader in which Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), D.G. NAB Lahore and the NAB investigation officer have been made parties.

The petition said that the NAB has initiated Ramzan Sugar Mills’ inquiry with malicious intentions. They initiated the inquiry score of times but failed to find any irregularity, he said.

The Nullah was built in tehsil Bhawana in the public interest, the petition said. The provincial cabinet and the assembly had granted approval to the construction of the sewerage drain.

The bureau found no evidence against Hamza, while co-accused in case Shehbaz Sharif has already granted bail by the court, according to the petition.

The arrest warrants of Hamza were issued after charges framed against him in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, which is unlawful, petition argued.

Hamza Shehbaz is the leader of opposition in provincial assembly and his arrest has made it difficult for him to perform his responsibilities.

The petitioner has pleaded to the court for his release in the case on bail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had submitted supplementary reference in Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption probe against Hamza Shehbaz on November 28.

