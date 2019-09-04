Court sends Hamza Shehbaz on judicial remand till Sept 18

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has sent the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, on judicial remand till September 18 in assets beyond known sources case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was produced before the accountability court today after the completion of 14-day physical remand to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, the NAB investigation officer told the court that the anti-corruption watchdog has received the record from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“Experts are preparing a report in light of the record given by the SECP and FBR. However, Hamza Shehbaz is not cooperating in the investigation.”

The officer sought the court for another extension of physical remand of Hamza for five days.

The NAB prosecutor further apprised the court that two persons who had been appointed at Chief Minister House were found involved in money laundering.

“Hamza Shehbaz was questioned for the two persons and the institution [NAB] summoned Shehbaz Sharif over the appointments. However, the former Punjab chief minister did not appear before the NAB due to his backache,” he added.

The counsel of the accused person argued that Hamza Shehbaz has already faced 84 days of remand.

Later, the accountability court’s judge rejected the plea of NAB for another extension of physical remand and approved judicial remand to Hamza Shehbaz.

The hearing was adjourned till September 18.

