LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was moved from Camp Jail to Kot Lakhpat jail today, ARY News reported on Friday.

The provincial assembly member was transferred by the orders of the Ministry of Interior, revealed the jail superintendent.

Hamza Shehbaz would be offered ‘B’ class facilities, while in custody.

An accountability court in Lahore had sent the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, on judicial remand till September 18 in assets beyond known sources of income case, ARY News reported on Wednesday, September 4.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was produced before the accountability court after the completion of a 14-day physical remand by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Later, the accountability court’s judge rejected the plea by NAB for another extension in the physical remand of the accused and rather approved judicial remand instead.

