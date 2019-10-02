Hamza Shehbaz, Shehbaz Sharif to appear in front of Accountability court today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s judicial remand ends today, he will be presented before the court later in the day for trial, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly will be presented before the court for a trial pertaining to Ramzan Sugar Mills and Assets Beyond Means investigations which are as yet, ongoing against him.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s father Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will also be presented before the court today.

The Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) will be questioned in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case along with the Ashiana Housing case.

Accountability Court judge, Jawad Ul Hassan will hold a hearing of both the accused.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday (yesterday) agreed to persuade Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), to defer the proposed long-march towards Islamabad.

