Hamza Shehbaz to challenge petition on production orders in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today (Tuesday) announced to challenge the petition filed over his production orders in the court of law, ARY News reported.

The PML-N leader has reportedly decided to challenge the acceptance of a petition seeking reversion of his production orders for assembly appearances.

The decision will has been challenged and will eventually be contested in the Lahore High Court, if approved.

The petitioner in the appeal claims that Hamza was awarded a physical remand in ongoing allegations of possible corrupt practices and should have been in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB’s) custody.

Read More: Hamza Shehbaz’s physical remand extended till July 24

The petition also claims that Hamza Shehbaz had used his power and position unfairly.

It further entails that the issuance of production orders in the case was akin to meddling with the ongoing corruption investigations and the court’s ruling on the matter.

Earlier on July 17 The Lahore High Court (LHC) down a petition by Shahid Rafiq, an alleged frontman of Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, in a money laundering case.

Headed by Justice Baqar Ali Najafi, a two-judge bench of the high court dismissed the petition after hearing arguments from both prosecution and defence sides.

The suspect’s lawyer contended before the court that his client has been accused of making transactions of millions of rupees into the Sharif family’s accounts from the United Kingdom.

The accusations hurled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at Shahid Rafiq are fabricated and ill-founded, he claimed, pleading with the judges to order his client’s release on bail.

Read More: Hamza sent to jail on judicial remand in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

However, the NAB prosecutor, opposing the bail request, said the suspect was involved in transferring ill-gotten money into the Sharif family’s accounts.

It is noteworthy that suspect Mushtaq Chene, another frontman of Hamza has turned an approver in the money laundering case.

Last month, a prosecutor told a Lahore judicial magistrate that the suspect was presented before the National Accountability Bureau chairman in Islamabad, who allowed his application to become an approver in the case.

He pleaded with the magistrate to record confessional statement of the suspect under Section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Comments

comments