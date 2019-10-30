Hamza Shehbaz’s judicial remand extended by 14 days

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s judicial remand has been extended in the ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against the accuse, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly will now face court proceedings on November 13.

Prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was inquired from by the court regarding a formal reference against the politician.

The prosecutor replied that the reference was in relay and required signatures and approval from the chairman NAB.

Accountability court judge Chaudhry Ameer Khan presided over proceedings for the day.

Yesterday, The hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, cousin of Hamza Shehbaz was postponed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) due to the absence of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor

