Hamza Shehbaz’s judicial remand extended till November 28

LAHORE: An accountability court hearing the assets beyond means case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, extended his judicial remand, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly was awarded an extended judicial remand till November 28.

Read More: Brawl breaks out between police officials, Hamza Shehbaz’s lawyers

The court asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor regarding the reference which the anti-graft watchdog was to file on the accused.

The prosecutor assured the court that the reference was under process and would be filed as soon as possible.

Read More: Court extends Hamza Shehbaz’s remand till November 28

The politician was handed an extended remand in another case pertaining to corrupt practices in Ramzan Sugar Mills, the hearing for the case was held yesterday.

Comments

comments