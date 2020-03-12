‘Legend’ son expelled from school for selling squirts of hand sanitizer!

Coronavirus fear has gripped parts of the globe but one teenager tried to take advantage of it when he started charging money from his schoolmates for allowing them to use his hand sanitizer.

The death tally from the virus has crossed over 4000 across the globe with China, Iran, Italy and South Korea among the worst-hit countries.

The health experts have advised for using hand sanitizers and washing face and hands in frequent intervals to avoid transfer of the virus from one person to another.

The 13-year-old from Leeds, Oliver Cooper, seized the opportunity to take advantage of the coronavirus fear and earned €9 after he charged 50p from each of his classmates allowing them to use his hand sanitizer.

However, the school administration was not impressed with the activity and expelled the student over it.

A Facebook post, shared by his mom Jenny Tompkins, detailing the entire episode has gone viral.

The teenager had gotten in a spot of trouble for this at school and subsequently been sent home over his actions. “Very hard to discipline this behaviour when his dad phones him from work to call him a legend,” she said while expressing her annoyance over the act.

The mother later edited her post to add as to what his son did with the earned money. “He made £9! He bought a multipack of Doritos and saving the rest to buy a kebab later,” the post read.

