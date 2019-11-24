Hand swap illusion trick takes social media by storm

After kiki, bottle cap and other challenges on social media, here comes another- magical hand trick- and it has made the users going frenzy.

19-year-old Tori Pareno, introduce this mind-boggling hand swap illusion, and now its trending on Tik Tok and Twitter.

In a video with 6 million views on Twitter, it appears as if the Filipino teen is pushing her fingers through her hands.

here’s something trippy for your night lol pic.twitter.com/lkcX25mgri — LG Tori Pareno (@ToriPareno) November 21, 2019

Tori shared it with her thousands of followers and soon became a social-media sensation, with many users trying to copy her trick with variations.

People are referring to the trick as ‘sorcery’ and ‘witchcraft’. Some users have pointed out that ‘You need mad skinny hands to be able to do this’, which, in a way, certainly helps.

So you could also perform this trick as it’s very easy to perform and one just have to follow the under-described steps.

Read More: This Tik Tok by Noor Hassan and Sana will make you go ROFL

Put your right hand in front of you, palm facing forward, and place your left hand behind it. Close the fingers of your left hand over the back of your right, poking your left fingers through your right fingers.

Let go of the front hand, and straighten the back hand while the front hand forms a fist. Repeat. Practice doing these movements quickly. Speed is key to making it look trippy.

Comments

comments