WATCH: Hand-trolley being used to transfer luggage at Gwadar airport

GWADAR: Foreigners got stunned after seeing that their luggage is being transported through a hand-trolley at the newly constructed Gwadar International airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

What can be called a unique way to shift luggage, the baggage of the passengers landed at Gwadar International airport was moved through a hand-trolley by the staff.

In a video available with ARY News, two employees of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) can be seen pushing the hand-trolley despite extreme weather.

It further emerged that hand-trolleys are also being used to transport passengers’ luggage at Panjgur airport.

The use of hand-trolleys at the airport is clear violation of international laws.

It may be noted that loading and off loading of the luggage is joint responsibility of the airline and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and they are bound to provide latest vehicles for transportation of luggage.

The Chinese passengers were seeing mocking after seeing this ‘Desi’ style of transferring luggage.

