Hania Aamir clears air about her relationship with Asim Azhar

Renowned actor Hania Aamir has hit back after her recent comments about her and Asim Azhar’s relationship took the internet by storm.

In an Instagram live with singer Aima Baig, the starlet rejected the speculations that she is dating Asim.

“We are friends, we are not together, we are not dating, we are not a couple. But we are best friends,” Hania had said.

Following this, Hania and Asim became a top hashtag trend on Twitter and the Ishqiya actress was also trolled for “friend-zoning” the singer.

She has finally responded to all the trolls in her latest Instagram post.

Penning down a lengthy note, the starlet concluded it by saying “Asim is a beautiful part of my life and we have seen some insane times together and we share a bond beyond anyone’s comprehension. We choose to look at and acknowledge love not hate.”

She went onto urge the social media troll brigade to take it easy.

Comments

comments