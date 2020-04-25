Hania Aamir encourages social distancing during Ramadan

Popular actor Hania Aamir stressed on the importance of social distancing during the holy month of Ramadan.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her in a mustard traditional dress and extended Ramadan greetings to Muslims all around the world.

She urged fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic to contain its spread.

“Allah se kareeb aur insano se door rahiye ga.(Maintain distance from human being and get close to Almighty Allah). Ramadan Mubarak,” she wrote.

The starlet is currently winning hearts in ARY Digital’s drama Ishqiya as Rumi. It also stars Feroze Khan, Ramsha Khan and Gohar Rasheed.

Comments

comments