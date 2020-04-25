Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Hania Aamir encourages social distancing during Ramadan

Hania Aamir

Popular actor Hania Aamir stressed on the importance of social distancing during the holy month of Ramadan.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her in a mustard traditional dress and extended Ramadan greetings to Muslims all around the world.

She urged fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic to contain its spread.

“Allah se kareeb aur insano se door rahiye ga.(Maintain distance from human being and get close to Almighty Allah). Ramadan Mubarak,” she wrote.

The starlet is currently winning hearts in ARY Digital’s drama Ishqiya as Rumi. It also stars Feroze Khan, Ramsha Khan and Gohar Rasheed.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat tells fans to hold on to hope in dark times

Lifestyle

Mansha Pasha shares messages of doctors from across the world

Lifestyle

Travis Scott ‘concert’ pulls in 12 million Fortnite gamers

Lifestyle

Locked-down Rolling Stones release new track ‘Living in a Ghost Town’


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close