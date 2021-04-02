Hania Amir’s April Fool’s Day prank involving her getting engaged to singer Shamoon Ismail didn’t quite have the desired effect after Twitter ripped it apart.

Early on Thursday, Hania uploaded a picture of her left hand with a diamond engagement ring on her ring finger and a rose to compliment it. Soon after, she started sharing congratulatory messages from her close friends on her story, who were, quite obviously, in on the prank.

While some fans continued to wonder whether Hania was engaged, many figured out that it was just a prank. So, when Hania took to Instagram late on April. 1 to announce, “Thanks, guys. I’ll definitely have a better quality photo when it’s real,” the news didn’t really elicit many laughs.

Hania ended up on the top of Twitter trends, with Twitter user coming up with all sorts of reactions.

Hania Amir 🤝 another barely funny attempt at humour — Misbah (@shutupyall) April 1, 2021

Damn I have seen some really bad pranks but this Hania Amir one was probably the worst ever — soha n. (@SohaTazz) April 1, 2021

Hania amir 2 rupay ka prank krne kay baad:#HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/6Ce9ceV52t — Nestle Bunyaad (@azreehashmi) April 2, 2021

Yaar pls someone tell hania aamir olevels ka waqt nahe chal raha, yeh barbie doll pranks bus krdou plsssss. You are not funny — m (@errydayrants) April 2, 2021

2 din main hania amir aur dananeer bffs kesay ban gayi hain ?????? — Rabiya (@rawbaeyaa) April 1, 2021

Someone pls tell Hania Amir and Dananeer to stop obsessing over each other, AJEEEEB — Saba Khan (@wtfsaba) April 1, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

