Hania Amir’s #AprilFoolsDay prank ignites Twitter
Hania Amir’s April Fool’s Day prank involving her getting engaged to singer Shamoon Ismail didn’t quite have the desired effect after Twitter ripped it apart.
Early on Thursday, Hania uploaded a picture of her left hand with a diamond engagement ring on her ring finger and a rose to compliment it. Soon after, she started sharing congratulatory messages from her close friends on her story, who were, quite obviously, in on the prank.
While some fans continued to wonder whether Hania was engaged, many figured out that it was just a prank. So, when Hania took to Instagram late on April. 1 to announce, “Thanks, guys. I’ll definitely have a better quality photo when it’s real,” the news didn’t really elicit many laughs.
Hania ended up on the top of Twitter trends, with Twitter user coming up with all sorts of reactions.
Hania Amir, the prankster!😂 #haniaamir pic.twitter.com/5nK7qq2ODN
My trying to hide my emotions after hearing about Hania Amir's engagement:/ 🙂#haniaamir #HaniaAamir #AsimAzhar pic.twitter.com/bneEZVLpZT
Hania Amir 🤝 another barely funny attempt at humour
Damn I have seen some really bad pranks but this Hania Amir one was probably the worst ever
Hania amir 2 rupay ka prank krne kay baad:#HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/6Ce9ceV52t
Yaar pls someone tell hania aamir olevels ka waqt nahe chal raha, yeh barbie doll pranks bus krdou plsssss. You are not funny
2 din main hania amir aur dananeer bffs kesay ban gayi hain ??????
Someone pls tell Hania Amir and Dananeer to stop obsessing over each other, AJEEEEB
Hania Amir to fans:😂😂😂#haniaamir pic.twitter.com/CKHCpQn6nR
Hania Amir be like:#haniaamir pic.twitter.com/xsi811tDB1
