Hania Aamir hints at budding romance with model Walid Siddiqui

Love finally seems to be in the air for actor Hania Aamir post her 2020 split from rumored beau Asim Azhar.

The 24-year-old recently took to Instagram to thank her ‘little family’ away from her actual family for making her birthday special. However, what really caught our eye was the presence of model Walid Siddiqui, who she thanked especially, and who also wished Hania on her birthday with a lengthy Instagram post!

Somewhere between Hania’s long thank-you note, she mentioned Walid, writing, “You precious thing! I wish everyone knew how kind generous thoughtful and beautiful you are!”

Hania, who celebrates her birthday on Feb. 12, was treated to a gushing birthday wish from Walid on Instagram that read, “Today’s a very special day, it’s the day someone very near and dear to me was born.”

“Thank you for always being there for me when I needed you the most. Thank you for damn-near bringing me back to myself from almost losing myself,” he went on, adding, “Most people just see you as an actress or an entertainer but in reality, you’re one of the most loving, the most caring, and the most selfless person that I know.”

Talk about being head over heels for someone! That’s not all though… Walid also made a promise to Hania: “You deserve to have the most happiest birthday and I won’t let anyone ruin it.”

Hania’s reply to the post also seemed to tell of the budding relationship between the two. Thanking him for being there for her and being kind and funny, Hania credited him for the “best and happiest birthday ever.”

The sign-off was extra special: “Thank you, love,” she wrote.

What do you think of this special exchange of words between the two? Rest assured, we’ve got our eyes and ears peeled for any more confirmation!

