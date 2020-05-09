Hania Aamir drops another TikTok video

Popular actress Hania Aamir recently took to social media to share her take on another TikTok dance challenge.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared the video and wasn’t too happy with it. She said this is why she should not be left alone in quarantine.

“Mene kaha tha mujhe quarantine main akela mat chorna (I had told you, don’t leave me alone in quarantine,” she captioned the post.

Her friends from the industry Asim Azhar, Ayesha Omar and Anoushey Ashraf were all praise for Aamir’s energetic performance.

Earlier in January, Aamir shared her new year resolution is to use TikTok and be as creative as she can be with it.

She is currently starring in ARY Digital’s drama Ishqiya and winning hearts with her performance as Rumaisa.

