Singer Asim Azhar threw a Stranger Things themed surprise birthday bash for actress Hania Amir to make her day special at an indoor theme park in Karachi.

“Guys the only thing I can hear is the Stranger Things music. Asim has left me in the car…” she said.

In videos doing rounds on social media, the starlet whose eyes are covered with a blindfold can be seen getting out of the car as the singer led her into her surprise birthday party.

Her friends present at the venue took her by surprise. Hania celebrated her 23rd birthday and cut her birthday cake surrounded by loved ones.

Celebrities including Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Ali Rehman Khan and designer Nomi Ansari were in attendance.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress kept her look simple and chic; black shirt with denim and white sneakers for her birthday bash.

