Hania Aamir looks back on life as she turns 23

Popular actor Hania Aamir opened up about eliminating all kinds of negativity from her life as she turns 23.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared an adorable photo of her holding cake and flowers accompanied by a lengthy note.

“Damn! 23 already! Time flies man. I’ve always felt that I’ve grown up too quick compared to others my age and it used to be a bitter sweet feeling but I also know that MAN! your experiences are what make you YOU,” she wrote.

“I wouldn’t have been where I am today if it hadn’t been for the life I’ve had. The hard times make you stronger than ever and make you truly cherish the happy ones,” she added.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actor asserted “This year I decided to eliminate all kinds of negativity from my life; any person that made me feel less; and to not be dependent on anybody else for happiness.”

“It’s hard in the start when you filter your life out like this but it’s always better to have people around you who actually care.”

Hania shared she surrounded herself with people who have been with her since the start, who loves her for who she is and are not pretentious on her 23rd birthday.

Her advice for everyone is: “Surround yourself with people who are truly happy for you and will be by your side what so ever!”

She specially thanked singer Asim Azhar and producer Umer Mukhtar

for making her feel so special every year.

The singer threw a Stranger Things birthday party for her, complete with a poster themed banner saying ‘Hania Amir Season 23’. Hania and Asim’s chemistry is no secret to anyone by now.

