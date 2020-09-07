Not that she hasn’t already “answered” the question, actress Hania Amir is so obsessed with the #RasodeMeKonTha scene that she has now filmed it with her friends on Instagram.

Yes, Hania Amir, the Ishqiya star, has this time used the viral #RasodeMeKonTha song to film a video with her friends to add to the already popular memefest.

The actress also revealed the reason in the caption. “The obsession is real #rasodemeinkontha” wrote Hania Amir.

The video has not only received love and laughs from her followers but her fellow actors and has gone viral.

Hania Amir, earlier, posted a hilarious meme on her Instagram profile and answered the question by accepting that she was the one who was in the kitchen and she is behind the “greatest mischief” that ever occurred in any household, yes, she removed the chickpeas from the cooker, leaving it empty on the stove.

The meme had Kokila Ben smiling.

The caption, however, said otherwise. “Nhii Rasode me Rashi thii😂😂..itni cute bandi rasode me kya krri thi,” wrote Hania in the caption.

For those who haven’t seen such memes, the scene from an old Indian play started trending on social media with people mocking Indian plays and their foolish storylines after a music producer named Yashraj Mukhate added a musical mix to a few dialogues of Kokilaben from the TV show.

