Hania Amir sings ‘Baari’; video goes viral
There is no denying the fact that Hania Amir is one of the most followed Pakistan celebrities on Instagram and the lady sure knows the art of keeping fans glued to her posts.
From fun posts like “Rasode Me Kon Tha” performances to catchy photoshoots, her Instagram profile has it all.
Recently, she has been giving her fans a new kind of treat by posting videos of her rendition of famous songs and this time it’s Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan’s hit song ‘Baari’ that she sang for her fans.
The video is going viral and you can check for yourself why!
‘Baari’ by Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan is one of the biggest hits of the year with more than 84million Youtube views till the filing of this report.
Well, this is not the first time that Hania Amir sang for her Instagram fans or gave them some musical treat.
On the work front, Hania Amir most recently won accolades for her performance in ARY Digital’s “Ishqiya”.
