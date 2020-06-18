Hania Amir tries her hand at ukulele

Popular actress Hania Amir is multitalented. From sharing TikTok videos, to singing to now trying her hand at ukulele, the starlet is always eager to learn new things.

Taking to Instagram, she shared that she has been playing ukulele in her free time now as she like many of us is holed up inside her home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Chaar din ukulele bajane kai baad apne aap ko musician samajhne wale victory ka sign banaen [Those who consider themselves musicians after playing the ukulele for four days, please make a victory sign],” she wrote.

Earlier, Hania sent out love, hugs and positive energies to whoever needs it. She urged her followers to count their blessings everyday and thankful for the little things in life.

She is currently winning the hearts of audience with her character Rumaisa in ARY Digital’s Ishqiya.

