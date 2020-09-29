Hanif Abbasi slapped with Rs5mn fine for maligning Shaukat Khanum

RAWALPINDI: An additional district and sessions judge ruled against Hanif Abbasi slapping him with a fine of Rs5 million on Tuesday in a defamation suit filed by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, ARY News reported.

According to the trust, Hanif Abbasi defamed its Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital with corruption allegations against which it filed a defamation case against him in the year 2012 claiming Rs100 million in compensation for the controversy.

Pakistan Muslim League N (PMLN) leader Hanif Abbasi levelled corruption allegations against cancer hospital which he could not substantiate with evidence.

Responding to his allegations levelled against the cancer hospital, the management trust filed a defamation petition against PMLN veteran citing his malicious intent to damage the hospital’s image.

The Rawalpindi court, thus deciding in the favor of the trust, ruled Rs5 million in fine on Abbasi in the defamation case.

PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi appears before NAB in Sports Board Punjab case

Before Abbasi, another PMLN veteran Khawaja Asif has alleged the hospital for carrying out embezzlements as well. He said the hospital was involved in corruption and money laundering.

The trust filed a defamation case against Khawaja Asif as well which has been in pendency since past nine years. The case has been going on but the ruling could not be materialized yet.

