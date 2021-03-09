‘Hannah Montana’ led to an identity crisis, says Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, who found fame on Disney Hannah Montana, has shared that the show led to an identity crisis for her, reported Elle.

Talking about her titular role of a normal teen parading as a popstar at night on Spotify’s Rock This with Allison Hagendorf, the 28-year-old singer/actor simply said, “Talk about an identity crisis.”

Cyrus described the show’s concept in an interesting way, saying that Hannah was a “character almost as often as I was myself, and actually, the concept of the show is that when you’re this character, when you have this alter ego, you’re valuable.”

She explained how the show propagated the belief that she was only worth something when she had millions of fans and when she was the biggest star in the world. “And then the concept was that when I looked like me… when I didn’t have the wig on anymore, no one cared about me, I wasn’t a star anymore.”

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker went on, “So, that was drilled into my head, like, ‘without being Hannah Montana, no one cares about you.’ And that was the concept.” She also revealed that her 2013 album Bangerz, which rattled the industry with its provocative nature, was an attempt to find her own identity outside of Disney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

“I really had to break that and I think that’s maybe why I almost created a characterized version of myself at times… I never created a character where it wasn’t me, but I was aware of how people saw me and I maybe played into it a little bit,” said Cyrus.

Disney Hannah Montana ran from 2006 to 2011 and saw Cyrus grow from 14 to 19 years of age. It also starred Cyrus’ dad Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Jason Earles, Moises Arias, and Michell Musso among others.

Comments

comments