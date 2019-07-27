Hanzal power project to be launched soon: GB deputy speaker    

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Jafarullah Khan on Saturday announced that 20-MW Hanzal hydel power project would be launched soon, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to journalists in Gilgit today, Jafarullah Khan said that the new electricity project would help end load-shedding. He said that development projects worth billions of rupees were underway in Gilgit.

He said that construction work on 16 MW Naltar and 6 MW Kargah hydel power projects was also in progress while contract of 03 MW Nomal project would be awarded shortly.

The deputy speaker said 21 schools were being constructed and upgraded in the area to impart quality education to the students.

Earlier on May 15, Pakistan stood 3rd across the globe among top 20 countries for newly installed hydropower capacity in 2018.

The ranking was decided by the United Kingdom-based organisation — International Hydropower Association (IHA) — in its recently issued report titled “2019: Hydropower Status Report — Sector Trends and Insights”.

According to IHA report, Pakistan managed to add 2,487MW of hydel electricity in 2018 following China and Brazil at the first and second positions that added 8,540MW and 3,866MW to their systems respectively.

