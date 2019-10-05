HappyBirthdayKhanSahb trends on Twitter as PM turns 67

#HappyBirthdayKhanSahb becomes the top Twitter trend in Pakistan as Prime Minister Imran Khan turns 67 years old today.

Born in Lahore on October 5, 1952, Khan hails from a Pashtun family of Mianwali.

To commemorate his birthday, celebrities, cricketers, PTI supporters and his fans took to Twitter to wish him.

The International Cricket Council sent birthday wishes for the 1992 World Cup-winning captain. The tweet reads “He scored 3807 runs and took 362 wickets in Test cricket! 3709 runs and 182 ODI wickets and was Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning captain.”

He scored 3807 runs and took 362 wickets in Test cricket! 3709 runs and 182 ODI wickets and was Pakistan's 1992 World Cup winning captain 👏 Happy birthday Imran Khan! pic.twitter.com/T0YP7to5hP — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2019

Cricketer Saeed Ajmal wished him birthday, saying he is an inspiration for many.

Happy birthday @ImranKhanPTI

You’re a true leader and an inspiration for many 🙏🏻#HappyBirthdaykhanSahb pic.twitter.com/xQrWHIApyc — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) October 5, 2019

Finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra said “Keep on leading from the front!”

Happy birthday, Prime Minister! We took a leap of faith with you, to transform Pakistan. There's no turning back now. Keep on leading from the front!#HappyBirthdayImranKhan#HappyBirthdayKhanSahb pic.twitter.com/gRFD80z7mc — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) October 5, 2019

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also extended his wishes.

Actress and host Veena Malik wished for the premier’s health and long life to lead the whole Muslim world.

From bottom of my heart I wish leader of Muslim world Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI A very Happy birthday.

May you live long and may you lead the whole Muslim world.#HappyBirthdayKhanSahb — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) October 4, 2019

Comments

comments