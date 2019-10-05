Web Analytics
#HappyBirthdayKhanSahb trends on Twitter as PM turns 67

Happy Birthday, Imran Khan, Twitter

#HappyBirthdayKhanSahb becomes the top Twitter trend in Pakistan as Prime Minister Imran Khan turns 67 years old today. 

Born in Lahore on October 5, 1952, Khan hails from a Pashtun family of Mianwali.

To commemorate his birthday, celebrities, cricketers, PTI supporters and his fans took to Twitter to wish him.

The International Cricket Council sent birthday wishes for the 1992 World Cup-winning captain. The tweet reads “He scored 3807 runs and took 362 wickets in Test cricket! 3709 runs and 182 ODI wickets and was Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning captain.”

Cricketer Saeed Ajmal wished him birthday,  saying he is an inspiration for many.

Finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra said “Keep on leading from the front!”

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also extended his wishes.

Actress and host Veena Malik wished for the premier’s health and long life to lead the whole Muslim world.

