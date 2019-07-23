Hardcore terrorist, two accomplices killed in Balochistan   

QUETTA: In a major achievement in war against terrorism, a hardcore terrorist Shaikh Muhammad Mumtaz alias Naseem Firaun and his two accomplices were killed during a shootout with law enforcement agencies in Balochistan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The law enforcement agencies, on a tip-off, conducted operation in Panjgur area of Balochistan and during the exchange of fires, all the three terrorists were killed, said sources.

The other two militants were identified as Hanzala and Sameer. Huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material were recovered from their session, the sources said.

Shaikh Muhammad Mumtaz alias Firaun was involved in dozens of targeted killings, attacks on police, extortion and other heinous crimes. Eight members of the gang had already been arrested from different cities, said the sources.

Firaun was also involved in killing of two policemen of Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) in an Orangi Town area in June 2019.

He had been arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in 2013 and the militant had managed to escape from the judicial complex of Central Prison Karachi in June 2017.

In June-2017, two militants involved in multiple terrorism acts had escaped from Karachi’s central prison.

Mamtaz alias Firo’n and Muhammad Ahmed Khan alias Munna said to be associated with Naeem Bukhari group of banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, had escaped from Karachi Central Jail, confirmed the prison authorities who had not sure about the exact date of their escape.

The escape of the two high-profile under-trial prisoners had raised serious concerns about the security of the prison which housed a large number of hardened criminals including hardcore terrorists.

