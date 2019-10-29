Here’s how Hareem Farooq fights negativity in life
Actress Hareem Farooq wants everyone to stay happy and that is only possible if you stay away from all the negativity.
Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old starlet shared three ways of keeping the evil and negativity away.
Not everything is meant to be heard
Step 1: Close your ears the moment you know something negative is about to reach them, be it about yourself or someone else.
Words can be brutal
Step 2: Use those beautiful hands of yours to cover your mouth the moment you feel an urgent need to make someone feel bad about themselves or anyone else. Weigh your words before you speak.
View this post on Instagram
🙉🙊🙈 3 easy steps to keep all the evil and negativity away: 💁🏻♀️ Step 1: close your ears the moment you know something negative is about to reach them, be it about yourself or someone else. #noteverythingismeanttobeheard 🙉 Step 2: use those beautiful hands of yours to cover your mouth the moment you feel an urgent need to make someone feel bad about themselves or anyone else. Weigh your words before you speak #wordscanbebrutal 🙊 Step 3: cover your eyes in order to avoid any unnecessary negativity from burning them (also it’ll be relaxing), BUT don’t completely cover them you can’t shut out from the world and you never know who might need your help. #keepaneye 🙈 In the end the only way to kill negativity is by not giving it much attention and spreading more love and more kindness! #lovekillshate ❤️ #spreadlove #bepositive #bekind Share your own ways of fighting negativity, below 🥰
Keep an eye
Step 3: Cover your eyes in order to avoid any unnecessary negativity from burning them (also it’ll be relaxing), But don’t completely cover them you can’t shut out from the world and you never know who might need your help.
The Dusri Bivi actor said the only way to keep negativity at bay “is by not giving it much attention and spreading more love and more kindness!” She also asked fans to share how they deal with negativity.