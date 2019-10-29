Actress Hareem Farooq wants everyone to stay happy and that is only possible if you stay away from all the negativity.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old starlet shared three ways of keeping the evil and negativity away.

Not everything is meant to be heard

Step 1: Close your ears the moment you know something negative is about to reach them, be it about yourself or someone else.

Words can be brutal

Step 2: Use those beautiful hands of yours to cover your mouth the moment you feel an urgent need to make someone feel bad about themselves or anyone else. Weigh your words before you speak.

Keep an eye

Step 3: Cover your eyes in order to avoid any unnecessary negativity from burning them (also it’ll be relaxing), But don’t completely cover them you can’t shut out from the world and you never know who might need your help.

The Dusri Bivi actor said the only way to keep negativity at bay “is by not giving it much attention and spreading more love and more kindness!” She also asked fans to share how they deal with negativity.

