Producer and actor Hareem Farooq requires no introduction as far as Pakistani drama and film fans are concerned.

The ‘Dobara Phir Se’ actress has a huge fan base on social media too as a large number of people follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Hareem has this habit of sharing thought provoking messages along with her pictures on Instagram and the one she posted today along with a Lao Tzu quote is going viral.

Here it is!

“Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished. So why are you always rushing? Its a basic necessity to sometimes just sit, relax, breath and be grateful to God for everything you have. Trust me there’s not a single moment in life when you don’t have anything to be grateful for, you just have to open your eyes and look for the countless blessings you’ve been showered with. Blessings that we take for granted are our biggest ones, for instance your ability to breathe freely with that healthy pair of lungs of yours, that are working for you nonstop, from the day you were born, is something big (yet so easily taken for granted) to be grateful for. Recognise your blessings and their value before they’re taken away. So next time life makes you feel you have absolutely nothing to be grateful for , just breathe,” wrote Hareem Farooq.

Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished. So why are you always rushing?

Almost all of her fans loved it and the post is going viral both on Facebook and Instagram.

This is not the first time, Hareem Farooq has shared such a thought provoking message with her fans. These days most of her Instagram and Facebook posts have such messages.

Here are some!

“We are all mirrors, and what we see in others reflects what we see inside ourselves”

نہیں نگاہ میں منزل تو جستجو ہی سہی

نہیں وصال میسر تو آرزو ہی سہی

Faiz Ahmed Faiz

“She wore a smile like a loaded gun! ♥️”

‘Thats why her hair’s so big, its full of secrets.’

“Elegance is not about being noticed, its about being remembered.” – Giorgio Armani

“The appearances of things change according to the emotions, thus we see magic and beauty in them, while the magic and beauty are really in ourselves.” – Khalil Jibran

