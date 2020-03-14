Renowned Pakistani actress Hareem Farooq has announced a new initiative to spread kindness amid all the chaos the world is experiencing.

Taking to Instagram, the Dusri Bivi actor shared a verse from the Holy Quran which says “Good and evil cannot be equal. Respond to evil with what is best, then the one you are in a feud with will be like a close friend (Quran 41:34)”

On the basis of these beautiful verses, she announced she is starting something new as part of which she would like people to do good deeds and send a video to her.

“There’s so much evil and bad that we see around us especially nowadays and the only way to fight evil is with good and it is only then that we can build a stronger, peaceful and kinder society,” she wrote.

She urged people to play their part in making this world a better place to live in. “Do a good deed (even an atoms weight good deed) and send me a video of it or tag me, if you think a video is difficult then send in your story of a good thing you did recently.”

Hareem will share those videos and stories on her social media accounts every Friday under the hashtag #happyfridayhareem and #hfh. She advised fans to use the hashtag as well.

The starlet clarified this is not a brand association but her attempt to spread love, kindness and positivity with everyone’s help.

Many showbiz personalities lauded her for taking this step including Meray Paas Tum Ho fame Humayun Saeed.

Comments

comments