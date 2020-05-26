Hareem Farooq receives heartwarming wishes on birthday

Renowned actor Hareem Farooq ringed in her 31st birthday on Tuesday and kept the celebrations rather simple due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turning to Instagram, the actress shared a video in which she can be seen cutting a cake as family and friends wish her happy birthday.

Hareem shared heartfelt birthday wishes she received from celebrities and fans on her Instagram stories.

She is grateful to all her friends, family and fans for sending birthday love in abundance to her.

Earlier, the starlet penned down a detailed note on Eid urging her followers to keep themselves calm and high spirited during this difficult time as the world grapples with a pandemic which has claimed precious lives.

She said we must remember all those who lost their lives this year as we celebrate Eid, a beautiful blessing bestowed upon us from Allah.

Comments

comments