TikTok star Hareem Shah in hot waters once again

Tiktok star Hareem Shah is the centre of controversy once again after another irresponsible act of her went viral on social media.

Hareem Shah, who was in the news after she was seen in a foreign office building last week, made headlines again after a video surfaced on the social media that featured her displaying her firing skills.

In a latest video making rounds on social media, Shah can be seen firing in the air at an unknown place.

Earlier on October 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had launched an investigation against a TikTok star over filming TikTok video inside the committee room of the office.

She filmed a TikTok video while sitting on the presidential chair inside the committee room of the Foreign Ministry.

Read More: Who is Hareem Shah? the TikTok star spotted at FO

Prime Minister Office had taken notice over the matter which led the opening of an inquiry by the foreign ministry officers to get a clue of her access to the office’s conference hall.

Comments

comments