TikTok star Hareem Shah broke silence for filming a controversial video inside Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

She received a lot of backlash after the video went viral on the internet. Shah was spotted sitting on the presidential chair inside the committee room of the top government office.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched an investigation on the same day.

In an appearance on ARY News’ morning show Bakhabar Savera, when asked how she got access to the government office, the artist said she didn’t take any prior permission from the ministry nor anyone took her inside.

The TikTok star shared she used to visit the Prime Minister’s Secretariat during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure. She has also been to the national assembly.

Sources, however, told ARY News that Hareem Shah’s entry record shows that she entered the office by registering herself as a visitor like other people. Her entry into the committee room was made possible through some staffer’s help who has also been identified.

