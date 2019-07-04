Haripur boat capsize: Search operation underway to trace passengers

HARIPUR: A search operation to trace the people drowned in a boat capsize incident near Haripur was continued for the second day on Thursday, ARY News reported.

A boat carrying more than 50 people from Shangla to Haripur was capsized in Indus River near Tarbela on Wednesday.

In the search operation yesterday, three dead bodies were retrieved from the river including two women and a 10-year girl.

Moreover, the divers also saved 11 people of the boat drowned in the river.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has proceed to place of the incident near Haripur to inspect the ongoing relief operation.

A team of Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group (SSG) was also sent to the spot from Ghazi Base to extend help in the rescue and relief operation.

Rescue work, also participated by local volunteers, has been still underway to trace and recover remaining passengers drowned in the incident.

According to some reports, the boat was also carrying animals and cargo beyond its loading capacity.

