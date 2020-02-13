Haroon Akhtar remains non-committal over likely entry in Cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Haroon Akhtar Khan remained non-committal on a question in ARY’s talk show “Power Play” on speculations about his likely entry in the federal cabinet.

Akhtar, however, on a question of Arshad Sharif, anchorperson of “Power Play” didn’t deny or affirm the query. “Could not say anything presently”, he replied. “The prime minister has asked me to give a briefing to the economic team,” he elaborated.

After Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent meeting with Haroon Akhtar it was being speculated that he has been offered to hold the Revenue portfolio of the PTI government.

According to reports, the government has offered the post of revenue adviser to Haroon Akhtar, however, he has yet to take a decision on the offer.

Haroon Akhtar Khan gave a presentation to the prime minister and his team on the current state of affairs of the economy.

It is to be mentioned here that Haroon Akhtar Khan, had also served as the revenue adviser during the previous PML-N government.

The move is coming at a time when the delegation of International Monetary Fund visiting Pakistan and holding talks with the government with regard to the second review of the economy under $6 billion Extended Fund Facility.

Comments

comments