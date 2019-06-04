Prince Harry is ‘cold’ with President Trump for calling Meghan nasty

Prince Harry’s body language suggested he was ‘cold’ with Donald Trump because the US President recently called the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ after she criticized him.

Trump is on a three-day state visit to the UK where he was greeted by the Queen and the other members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace today.

The duchess appeared on the Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore on May 4th, 2016 where she called President Trump divisive especially for female voters and misogynistic as well.

After he got to know about her comments, he fired back and said in an interview to the Sun recently “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Meghan skipped the state banquet thrown in the American president’s honor at Buckingham Palace and a luncheon as well. Her husband, Harry was there with queen and other family members but body language expert Judy James told Express UK that he looks uncharacteristically wary and solemn in the poses.

Meghan is currently on maternity leave following the birth of her first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. She has been keeping a low-profile since his birth on May 6 while Harry has made a few appearances.

