Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take back secret marriage claim

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were forced to backtrack from their claims of having married three days before the royal ceremony after an official certificate shot it down, reported Daily Mail.

The couple backtracked from the major claim made during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey two weeks after the special aired on March 7. According to the Sun, a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess confirmed that the ‘ceremony’ mentioned by Markle wasn’t a legal marriage.

“They had privately exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

The initial claim made by Markle during the interview included her saying that they had asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to marry them at Nottingham Cottage. “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that,” she had said.

However, the claim was rendered false after a certificate from the General Register Office confirmed that the pair were, in fact, married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle in a ceremony that cost £32million.

The Sun also reached out to Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, who said, “The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor,” and that the lavish ceremony “was the official wedding as recognized by the Church of England and the law.”

Borton also clarified that Nottingham Cottage wasn’t an authorized wedding venue and that they also did not have sufficient witnesses to make the vows valid.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has refused to comment on the matter, with a spokesperson saying that he would not be commenting on personal or pastoral matters.

