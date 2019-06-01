Four new Harry Potter books are coming!

Potterheads can rejoice as author J.K. Rowling has announced to release a series of non-fiction e-book shorts called Harry Potter: A Journey Through.

The announcement was made via Pottermore’s website which says that the e-book editions will delve deeper into the rich history of magic.

The bitesize stories are not sequels or do not focus on Harry but are based on lessons taught at Hogwarts and explores the origins of magic through history and folklore.

Pottermore Publishing will publish the four e-books in the next few months. The first pair of which, Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts and Potions and Herbology, will be released on June 27th. It can also be pre-ordered on Amazon and Apple.

About the new e-book series, Rowling said that it will “take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories,” providing insight on various subjects learned at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry such as Charms, Defense Against the

Dark Arts, Potions, Herbology, Divination, Astronomy and Care of Magical Creatures.

Rowling’s debut novel and the first in the Harry Potter series Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was the global bestseller in 1997 and there’s no stopping the author since then who added six more books to the series.

She previously admitted that writing is more of a “need than a love” and is the biggest part of her life.

The fantasy series has stolen the hearts of the many around the world and has expanded into a massive franchise over the years.

