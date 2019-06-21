Harry Potter augmented reality game ‘Wizards Unite’ launched

A new augmented reality game based on the famous Harry Potter universe has been launched by the makers of Pokemon Go for iOS and Android.

The game was supposed to go live on June 21 in United States and UK but surprisingly users across US were able to download it via App Store and Play Store a day earlier, reported The Verge.

It is co-developed and co-published by Niantic, Inc. and WB Games San Francisco. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is quite similar to Pokemon Go. The most exciting part of it is the vivid AR encounters and location-based aspect making the game feel so real.

The worldwide launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite begins this Friday, June 21! Keep your eyes peeled and wand ready for more information as the game goes live in your region soon. #WizardsUnite pic.twitter.com/ckk4s4mi8a — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) June 19, 2019

Marigold, a Gryffindor, Hermione fan, and Product Manager at Niantic revealed that the team has put in a lot of hardwork to ensure the best possible player experience.

“It’s what everyone imagines when you read the Harry Potter books,” said Marigold. “You imagine the characters and world coming to life around you. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite takes this a step further and brings it to life in your world so that you can actually see all the magical characters and fantastic creatures all around you. It’s almost like you can reach out and touch them.”

The game offers many interesting features that work together such as Traces, Spellcasting, Wizarding Challenges, Potions, Portkeys and more. It is an opportunity for the fans to experience what it is like to be a part of the wizarding world .

With this game, the creators goal was to find a way to deliver on the fan fantasy in a real-world AR mobile format, while staying authentic to the original series.

