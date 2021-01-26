Harry Potter live-action TV series in the works at HBO Max?

Harry Potter and his friends seem to be well on their way to the streaming world, with reports about a live-action TV series doing the rounds according to The Daily Mail.

Sources close to The Hollywood Reporter have reported that executives at Warner Bros. and HBO Max have been busy with meetings to discuss the possibility of bringing the blockbuster Harry Potter franchise to the streaming network. They are currently looking for writers and a good pitch to take the project forward.

While representatives for both HBO and Warner Bros. have denied the reports, Variety also corroborated the news on Monday, hinting at important discussions about a live-action series.

According to THR, however, no concrete decisions have been made, with no writers or actors being a part of the project as yet. The talks remain premature with broad ideas being discussed “as part of the early-stage exploratory meetings.”

If the plans were to go through, it could be an especially lucrative idea since the wizarding world of Harry Potter already boasts of eight feature films that have grossed more than $7 billion worldwide. It also spawned a prequel series, the Fanstastic Beasts franchise, that is also popular with fans.

