‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint blessed with a baby girl

English actor and producer Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are delighted by the arrival of their baby girl.

A rep for the actor revealed the news to USA TODAY on Thursday.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” read a statement from publicist Clair Dobbs. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

He added that the couple are excited to announce the news.

This is the couple’s first child together. Groome, the mother of the baby girl is an actress who has starred in a 2008 movie.

Meanwhile, Grint is famously known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise.

Groome and Grint first started dating in 2011 but have kept their relationship private for most of its duration.

